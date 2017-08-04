Stephen Timms: There is no time to lose — Tories must take tough action to deal with the horror of acid attacks on our streets

The rise of acid attacks in London is a horrifying development. Police statistics indicate that noxious or corrosive fluids including acid were used in the capital in 166 crimes in 2014, 261 in 2015 and 454 in 2016. Newham, where my constituency is based, has the largest number, accounting for nearly a third of the total last year.

On Monday July 17, just before parliament broke for the summer, I led an adjournment debate in the House of Commons raising this issue. In the previous week, public concern had been heightened further by a series of five acid attacks in one night on moped delivery drivers in Islington and Hackney. Moped drivers subsequently blockaded Parliament Square in protest.

Just before the debate, acknowledging growing public concern, the home secretary, Amber Rudd, announced a review of the law and criminal justice responses to acid attacks. I welcome this, but it is only the first of a series of changes needed.

During the debate, I pressed the government for two specific changes to the law. Firstly, it should be an offence to carry acid, in the same way that it is already an offence to carry a knife. There are wholly legitimate reasons for obtaining acid, as there are for obtaining a knife, but we do not want people carrying it around the streets.

Somebody aged 16 and over convicted of a second or subsequent offence of possession of a knife or offensive weapon now faces a minimum custodial sentence: at least six months imprisonment if aged 18 or above, or a detention order of at least four months for 16- and 17-year-olds. Comparable sentences for possession of acid could combat the apparently growing idea that it is a low-risk weapon for gang members and others wanting to commit violent crimes.

Second, sulphuric acid – often used as drain cleaner – should be reclassified under the Explosive Precursor Regulations 2015. This would mean a licence would be required to purchase it. Some have complained that this would be an excessive, knee-jerk response, but actually it has been proposed by the British Retail Consortium, whose members have agreed voluntarily to stop selling sulphuric acid products; and their proposal has been endorsed by the Association of Convenience Stores.

Under the Control of Poisons and Explosive Precursor Regulations 2015 – which amended the Poisons Act of 1972 – sulphuric acid is already covered, but under the lesser “reportable substance” category. The proposal is that sulphuric acid should be promoted to the “regulated substance” category so that a licence – and associated photo identification – would be required to make a purchase.

Responding to the debate, home office minister Sarah Newton assured me that the government would consider both proposals. She also committed to look at classifying acid and other corrosive substances as “dangerous” weapons. The minister promised to report back on these plans when parliament returns in early September. We need a commitment to firm action.

Acid attacks are an abhorrent form of violence. When acid is thrown at a person it causes the skin to melt, and can dissolve the bones below. Contact with the face can lead to blindness. Recent attacks have prompted a wave of fear in the area I represent and anxiety that it might no longer be safe to walk down the street. Residents are entitled to expect ministers to act decisively to address this urgently. There is no time to lose.

Stephen Timms is MP for East Ham.