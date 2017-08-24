Tories receive more than twice the funds of Labour, with unions our biggest donors

Five big unions made up Labour’s top general election campaign donors, the latest political funding figures reveal.

Labour received just under £10m in donations during the election period, compared to the Tories colossal £24,840,627.

The quarter containing the election saw the highest political donations on record, beating the previous record held by the 2015 general election. The time frame was April 1st – June 30th.

Unite was Labour’s biggest donor, and the biggest political donor overall, giving the party coffers a £4,165,935 boost.

GMB was the next largest contributor to the campaign war chest, handing the party £1,253,711, and the CWU were next with a £1,039,794 donation. Unison gave £922,586 in this period, and Usdaw £411,340.

Of the top 20 single donations given in the quarter, 14 were handed to the Conservatives, just one to the Lib Dems and the rest were to Labour.