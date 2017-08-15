Tributes pour in after death of hero pensioner who tried to save Jo Cox

Labour MPs have paid tribute to Bernard Kenny, the hero pensioner who tried to save Jo Cox when she was murdered last year.

Kenny, 79, died yesterday morning, his family said. He won plaudits from around the world last summer after intervening to try to defend Cox, the Batley and Spen MP. He was recognised for his actions with the George Medal, the second highest civilian honour awarded for acts of bravery.

Kenny was seriously injured when he intervened in Cox’s defence, though his death is not thought to be related to injuries sustained in Birstall last year.

It is believed that Kenny also played a role in the rescue effort after a mining disaster, at Lofthouse Colliery near Wakefield, where seven people were killed in 1973.

After the attack on Cox more than 80,000 people signed a petition calling for Kenny to be awarded the George Cross for his act of bravery.

Today Jo Cox’s widower Brendan paid tribute to Kenny, tweeting:

Bernard Kenny was a hero, he personified the best of our country;risking his own safety to help others.Our thoughts&love are with his family — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) August 15, 2017

Tracy Brabin, who succeeded Jo as Batley and Spen MP, also tweeted her condolences:

I am saddened to hear of the loss of Bernard Kenny, a truly brave and selfless hero. My heartfelt condolences go to Bernard’s family. — Tracy Brabin MP (@TracyBrabin) August 14, 2017

Great Grimsby MP Melanie Onn tweeted:

So sad. He was a hero twice over for others but I’m sure he was that & more to his family & friends. https://t.co/jlyfcsW8t6 — Melanie Onn MP (@OnnMel) August 14, 2017

Yvette Cooper, Pontefract and Castleford MP, shared her condolences tweeting:

This is deeply sad news – Bernard Kenny was a true hero, a very brave man. Thoughts with his family https://t.co/oRlp7aD55M — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) August 14, 2017

Jess Phillips praised Kenny and Jo’s “goodness”, tweeting:

Go well Bernard, a good man. He & Jo remind us of the goodness of people who stand up to violence & the far right. https://t.co/l35EZKUehM — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) August 14, 2017