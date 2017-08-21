Weekly survey: Sarah Champion, women in local government and Brexit

Last week saw a wave of controversy over an article by Sarah Champion in The Sun in which she described “a problem with British Pakistani men” over child sex crimes. It culminated in her resignation and, we ask, was she right to quit following criticism of her article?

An IPPR report published today revealed a woeful shortfall in the representation of women in local government. Should Labour introduce more AWS (all women shortlists) in council candidate selections?

Chuka Umunna has said that Labour must have “clear red water” between its position on EU withdrawal and that of Theresa May. We ask, has Labour carved out a Brexit policy that is sufficiently distinct from that of the Tories?

To respond to the survey click here. You can vote until midnight on Thursday.