Weekly survey: Tribunal fees, train overcrowding and Labour’s Brexit offer

Today Labour analysis revealed that our railways are more overcrowded than they’ve ever been, since records began. We ask, is rail nationalisation the answer to record train overcrowding?

Last week, Unison won their four year court battle against the Tories’ employment tribunal fees, and TSSA boss Manuel Cortes urged him to resign. We ask, does this victory over the show that the then lord chancellor Chris Grayling isn’t fit for government?

Labour’s Brexit position has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with the question of whether we should be backing the single market a point of vigorous debate in the party. We ask, can we win the next election with our current Brexit offer?

To respond to the survey click here. You can vote until midday Friday.