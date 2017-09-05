Surge in MSPs backing Anas Sarwar as next Scottish Labour leader

Anas Sarwar has won backing to succeed Kezia Dugdale from former Scottish leader Iain Gray as well as a host of key MPs and MSPs.

Ian Murray, Edinburgh South MP, has backed the Glaswegian Sarwar’s campaign, and half of Labour’s MSPs have given their support. Catherine Stihler, MEP for Scotland and St Andrews University rector, joins them.

Sarwar, the former MP for Glasgow Central and Scottish Labour lead on health policy, launched his campaign yesterday to replace Dugdale as leader. He has previously served as deputy leader.

He said: “I am humbled to have received support from so many colleagues in such a short space of time.

“Labour is revitalised in Scotland and we need a united party in Holyrood that is fighting the SNP and ready to form Scotland’s next government. And we need a united Labour Party working together across the UK to elect Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister.

“During this leadership election, with the help of my colleagues, I will be setting out a positive vision for our country that puts Labour values at the heart of Scotland’s future.”

The following parliamentarians, sitting in either Holyrood, Westminster or the European Parliament, have so far confirmed they are backing Sarwar for leader:

Jackie Baillie MSP

Neil Bibby MSP

Mary Fee MSP

Iain Gray MSP

Mark Griffin MSP

Daniel Johnson MSP

James Kelly MSP

Lewis Macdonald MSP

Pauline McNeill MSP

Ian Murray MP

Colin Smyth MSP

David Stewart MSP

Catherine Stihler MEP

Martin Whitfield MP