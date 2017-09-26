Conference boost for Corbyn as study puts Labour on course to be largest party
Labour is on course to be the largest party at the next election but short of an overall majority, according to research carried out for LabourList.
Survation said Labour would win 295 seats, ahead of the Tories on 277, if a general election was held immediately.
The research also showed Labour could take power if it had the backing of the SNP – although Jeremy Corbyn has distanced himself from the prospect of a deal with the nationalists.
Today LabourList publishes exclusive polling from Survation which shows how the party has turned its fortunes around since a similar study was carried out last year.
Jeremy Corbyn is due to give his keynote address to conference tomorrow in the one occasion of the year when the leader of the opposition is guaranteed airtime on every major broadcaster.
Survation combined its polling with additional British fieldwork conducted on Friday and Saturday and a Scotland-specific voting intention sample conducted between September 8 and 12 to produce a seat projection.
Survation seat projections
Labour 295
Tories 277
SNP 41
Lib Dems 15
Plaid Cymru 3
Green 1
UKIP 0
Survation poll
Labour 41.5 per cent
Tories 38.8 per cent
Lib Dems 7.6 per cent
UKIP 3.9 per cent
SNP 3.3 per cent
Green 1.7 per cent
Plaid Cymru 0.5 per cent
Damian Lyons Lowe: Labour is turning it around as Tories slump on the economy
