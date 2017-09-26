Conference boost for Corbyn as study puts Labour on course to be largest party

Labour is on course to be the largest party at the next election but short of an overall majority, according to research carried out for LabourList.

Survation said Labour would win 295 seats, ahead of the Tories on 277, if a general election was held immediately.

The research also showed Labour could take power if it had the backing of the SNP – although Jeremy Corbyn has distanced himself from the prospect of a deal with the nationalists.

Today LabourList publishes exclusive polling from Survation which shows how the party has turned its fortunes around since a similar study was carried out last year.

Jeremy Corbyn is due to give his keynote address to conference tomorrow in the one occasion of the year when the leader of the opposition is guaranteed airtime on every major broadcaster.

Survation combined its polling with additional British fieldwork conducted on Friday and Saturday and a Scotland-specific voting intention sample conducted between September 8 and 12 to produce a seat projection.

Survation seat projections

Labour 295

Tories 277

SNP 41

Lib Dems 15

Plaid Cymru 3

Green 1

UKIP 0

Survation poll

Labour 41.5 per cent

Tories 38.8 per cent

Lib Dems 7.6 per cent

UKIP 3.9 per cent

SNP 3.3 per cent

Green 1.7 per cent

Plaid Cymru 0.5 per cent

Damian Lyons Lowe: Labour is turning it around as Tories slump on the economy