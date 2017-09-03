Corbyn posts five point lead over Tories after May’s pledge to go “on and on”

Labour has posted a five point poll lead over the Tories at the end of a summer of campaigning.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party hit 43 per cent in the Survation survey, which was carried out in the week Theresa May pledged to fight the general election, due in 2022.

The Tories, who were slapped down this week by EU leaders over their approach to Brexit talks, won 38 per cent support in the poll for the Mail on Sunday.

The prime minister’s insistence this week that she is “no quitter”, and her claim that she is “in this for the long-term”, was widely taken as a commitment to fight the next election and prompted comparison with Margaret Thatcher, who in 1987 told her party she planned to go “on and on” in office.

May’s comments, on an official visit to Japan, prompted despair among some Tory backbenchers, however, and could increase the likelihood of a move against her as soon as Brexit negotiations have been concluded.

Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday.

Labour 43 per cent (+2)

Tories 38 per cent (no change)

Lib Dems 7 per cent (-1)

UKIP 4 per cent (-2)

Others 7 per cent (+1)

Research carried out on Thursday and Friday.