Council by-election: Labour picks up seat on bumper night of votes

Labour made one gain on a big night of council by-elections.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party picked up one seat from an independent in Lancaster and held on to the other wards where it was defending, including in Tony Blair’s former constituency.

Overall Labour held four seats, including Trimdon and Thornley in Durham, as 12 contests took place.

The Tories held five seats in towns including St Edmundsbury, in Suffolk, and Harrogate, according to Britain Elects.

Labour’s gain in Halton-with-Aughton in Lancaster in the north-west of England, where it displaced an independent.

Counting in two seats – Thetford Priory in Breckland, in Norfolk, and Tain and Easter Ross, on the Highlands council, was due to start on Friday morning.

More follows shortly…

Trimdon and Thornley (Durham)

Labour hold

Labour: 27.4 per cent (+18.0)

Green: 27.2 per cent (-0.9)

Con: 26.2 per cent (+2.0)

Lib Dems: 19.3 per cent (+19.3)

Nene Valley (Northampton)

Con hold

Conservative: 52.5 per cent (+10.1)

Labour: 22.4 per cent (+7.8)

Lib Dems: 19.2 per cent (+9.3)

Greens: 5.9 per cent (+5.9)

Eastfield (Northampton)

Labour hold

Labour: 50.5 per cent (+13.5)

Conservative: 29.5 per cent (-4.1)

Lib Dems: 20.0 per cent (+16.7)

Chedburgh (St Edmundsbury)

Con hold

Full results not yet available.

Hundon (St Edmundsbury)

Con hold

Full results not yet available.

Stretton (East Staffordshire)

Con hold

Conservative: 47.2 per cent (+2.1)

Independet: 28.2 per cent (+28.2)

Labour: 19.2 per cent (-0.4)

UKIP: 3.2 per cent (-24.4)

Lib Dems: 2.2 per cent (+2.2)

Washburn (Harrogate)

Con hold

Conservative: 75.3 per cent (+0.3)

Labour: 12.5 per cent (-0.9)

Greens: 8.4 per cent (+8.4)

Yorkshire: 3.9 per cent (+3.9)

Kingstone (Barnsley)

Labour hold

Labour: 57.5 per cent (-2.4)

Lib Dems: 19.2 per cent (+19.2)

Conservative: 8.8 per cent (-3.5)

Greens: 6.8 per cent (-4.1)

BNP: 5.8 per cent (-5.2)

Demos Direct Initiative Party: 1.9 per cent (+1.9)

Halton-with-Aughton (Lancaster)

Labour gain from independent

Labour: 27.4 per cent (+18.0)

Greens: 27.2 per cent (-0.9)

Conservative: 26.2 per cent (+2.0)

Lib Dems: 19.3 per cent (+19.3)

Toddbrook (Harlow)

Labour hold

Labour: 52.2 per cent (+13.6)

Tories: 36.1 per cent (+11.4)

UKIP: 7.3 per cent (-29.4)

Greens: 3.0 per cent (+3.0)

Lib Dems: 1.4 per cent (+1.4)

Thetford Priory (Breckland)

Count starts Friday.

Tain and Easter Ross (Highland)

Count starts Friday.