Council by-election: Labour picks up seat on bumper night of votes
Labour made one gain on a big night of council by-elections.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party picked up one seat from an independent in Lancaster and held on to the other wards where it was defending, including in Tony Blair’s former constituency.
Overall Labour held four seats, including Trimdon and Thornley in Durham, as 12 contests took place.
The Tories held five seats in towns including St Edmundsbury, in Suffolk, and Harrogate, according to Britain Elects.
Labour’s gain in Halton-with-Aughton in Lancaster in the north-west of England, where it displaced an independent.
Counting in two seats – Thetford Priory in Breckland, in Norfolk, and Tain and Easter Ross, on the Highlands council, was due to start on Friday morning.
More follows shortly…
Trimdon and Thornley (Durham)
Labour hold
Labour: 27.4 per cent (+18.0)
Green: 27.2 per cent (-0.9)
Con: 26.2 per cent (+2.0)
Lib Dems: 19.3 per cent (+19.3)
Nene Valley (Northampton)
Con hold
Conservative: 52.5 per cent (+10.1)
Labour: 22.4 per cent (+7.8)
Lib Dems: 19.2 per cent (+9.3)
Greens: 5.9 per cent (+5.9)
Eastfield (Northampton)
Labour hold
Labour: 50.5 per cent (+13.5)
Conservative: 29.5 per cent (-4.1)
Lib Dems: 20.0 per cent (+16.7)
Chedburgh (St Edmundsbury)
Con hold
Full results not yet available.
Hundon (St Edmundsbury)
Con hold
Full results not yet available.
Stretton (East Staffordshire)
Con hold
Conservative: 47.2 per cent (+2.1)
Independet: 28.2 per cent (+28.2)
Labour: 19.2 per cent (-0.4)
UKIP: 3.2 per cent (-24.4)
Lib Dems: 2.2 per cent (+2.2)
Washburn (Harrogate)
Con hold
Conservative: 75.3 per cent (+0.3)
Labour: 12.5 per cent (-0.9)
Greens: 8.4 per cent (+8.4)
Yorkshire: 3.9 per cent (+3.9)
Kingstone (Barnsley)
Labour hold
Labour: 57.5 per cent (-2.4)
Lib Dems: 19.2 per cent (+19.2)
Conservative: 8.8 per cent (-3.5)
Greens: 6.8 per cent (-4.1)
BNP: 5.8 per cent (-5.2)
Demos Direct Initiative Party: 1.9 per cent (+1.9)
Halton-with-Aughton (Lancaster)
Labour gain from independent
Labour: 27.4 per cent (+18.0)
Greens: 27.2 per cent (-0.9)
Conservative: 26.2 per cent (+2.0)
Lib Dems: 19.3 per cent (+19.3)
Toddbrook (Harlow)
Labour hold
Labour: 52.2 per cent (+13.6)
Tories: 36.1 per cent (+11.4)
UKIP: 7.3 per cent (-29.4)
Greens: 3.0 per cent (+3.0)
Lib Dems: 1.4 per cent (+1.4)
Thetford Priory (Breckland)
Count starts Friday.
Tain and Easter Ross (Highland)
Count starts Friday.
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]