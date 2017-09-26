Dugdale calls for second EU referendum and criticises Labour’s Brexit position

Kezia Dugdale has called for there to be a second EU referendum and criticised Labour’s position on Brexit.

Dugdale, who recently stepped down as leader of Scottish Labour, has said: “I blame David Cameron for calling a referendum no one wanted in the first place, but I also blame my party, the Labour Party for a totally lazy and lacklustre remain campaign that got us here.

Writing in the Daily Record, Dudgale “And yes, I blame Jeremy Corbyn too for failing to use the power of his popular appeal to convince traditional labour voters to see that Europe creates more good than harm.”

This comes after Brexit was debated at Labour conference but delegates decided to focus on domestic issues for the contemporary motions. This has come under some criticism from MPs, to which Dugdale added:

“Seriously, Labour have just denied their own members a meaningful vote on the issue of Brexit at party conference – whatever happened to straight talking honest politics?”

On the issue of a second EU referendum, she argued: “If the UK Parliament and the other 27 nations of Europe get a final say on the deal, why shouldn’t we? No one voted to be poorer but that’s what we’re all going to be.

“Brexit is spiralling out of control and out of the interests of working people. That’s why we the people should take back control with a final vote on the deal.”