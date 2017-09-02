Emily Thornberry comes out on top in shadow cabinet rankings

Emily Thornberry is the top rated member of the shadow cabinet, our readers have said.

In an end of recess survey, LabourList readers have given her the highest ranking – with nearly half, 49 per cent, giving her full marks.

Keir Starmer, who topped the tree in our Christmas survey, comes in a close second this time around with 47 per cent of respondents giving him the top rating. His brief as shadow Brexit secretary has seen him under intense scrutiny recently.

Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, has won over many fans for her recent strong performances deputising for Jeremy Corbyn in prime minister’s questions, and came in 4th in our December survey.

Labour’s Brexit position has come in for debate in recent months, with campaigns launched in the run up to conference later this month in support of the single market and free movement.

LabourList readers had said that the party’s policy was too similar to the Tories, but Starmer has since launched a fresh approach for the opposition where an extended transition deal within the single market is now firmly on the table.

Your top ten:

1st Emily Thornberry – 49 per cent of respondents gave 5/5

2nd Keir Starmer – 47 per cent

3rd John McDonnell – 45 per cent

4th Angela Rayner – 42 per cent

5th Barry Gardiner – 34 per cent

6th Rebecca Long-Bailey – 29 per cent

7th Richard Burgon – 25 per cent

8th Jonathan Ashworth – 23 per cent

9th Shami Chakrabarti – 19 per cent

10th Diane Abbott – 17 per cent

1,804 of you participated in this survey – thank you!