Labour on track to be second largest party in Holyrood, new poll says

Labour is on course to regain its position as the second largest party in Scotland according to a new poll released today.

The two nationalist parties, the SNP and the Greens, would also lose their combined majority in Holyrood, if the voting intention survey is correct.

In the Survation poll for The Daily Mail, Labour would be on track to gain two per cent in the constituency vote and six per cent in the regional vote. This is whilst the SNP would lose 4.5 per cent of the constituency vote and 11 per cent on the regional vote.

They estimate that this would leave the SNP losing nine seats, ending up with 54, and Scottish Labour would take 30 seats, overtaking the Scottish Conservatives on 24.

Currently Labour has 23 MSPs, the Tories 31, SNP 63 and the Greens six seats. The Scottish Lib Dems have five seats.

The next elections for Holyrood are to be held in 2021, and Labour will be lead by someone new after Kezia Dugdale decided to step aside from the top job at the end of August.

Currently the race is between Anas Sarwar, Glasgow MSP and former deputy leader, and Richard Leonard, former GMB official and MSP for Central Scotland.

The party will have a new leader by November 18th.