McDonald’s strike shows why minimum wage law needs a shake-up

As a fast-food worker, the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union strike at two McDonald’s branches, in Cambridge and Crayford, has been brought to my attention by most people who know me.

Workers across the catering sector are subject to zero hours contracts and low pay. Staff can be treated as disposable, with managers taking advantage of the ability to pay under-18s little more than £4 in order to undercut the wages of those with higher minimum wage regulations. The inability to unionise workplaces means the industry lacks the collective bargaining and protections that trade unions provide.

Zero hours contracts have long been opposed by the Labour Party – and not without good reason. Although the flexible work is suited to certain situations, such as being a student like myself, it lacks the security that more stable employment contracts offer. Nearly one million people are now employed on zero hours contracts in the UK, which is the highest that we have ever seen in this country.

Apart from the economic insecurity from employment on a zero hours contract, a recent study by UCL Institute of Education’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies has shown that the health of those employed on these contracts is noticeably worse.

The study of 7,700 people aged 25 who are employed on zero hours contracts revealed they were less likely to describe feeling healthy and far more prone to displaying symptoms of “psychological distress”. The catering sector has seemingly begun to appreciate the concerns of their workers surrounding these contracts with fast-food giant McDonald’s offering 115,000 employees the chance to move to fixed-hour employment contracts. Other employers in the industry are seemingly lacking in comparison.

At the general election Labour called for a £10 national minimum wage. It is no surprise that this is something supported by people on the NMW already, especially as the living wage is £8.45 and the cost of living is rising.

Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge would have increased the wages of five million Britons. One area where minimum wage law should be reviewed is the dependence of your wage upon your age. Those aged over 25 currently receive a minimum wage of £7.50 while those under 18 are entitled to just £4.05.

A study of Holland’s age-dependent minimum wage laws, carried out in November 2015 by the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, found incentives for employers to substitute more expensive older employees with younger employees to keep labour costs down. It even found a noticeable increase of 1.1 per cent job separation for employees in the three months surrounding their birthdays. This contradicts the rationale behind age-dependent wages claiming that older workers are more productive than younger ones.

The New Policy Institute conducted a report into the impact of equalising the minimum wage of different age groups in June 2017 and its findings are promising. They found that in 2010 the increase to the minimum wage for over-21s had no negative impact on the employment of this age group and this was just as the economy returned to growth after a recession. It also claimed historically that an increase in the wage received by young adults has encouraged greater participation in the work force.

This echoed a New Jersey-Pennsylvania minimum wage experiment in the 1990s. Academics observed that 230 KFC, Burger King, Wendy’s and Roy Rogers restaurants employed more people in New Jersey after the state introduced a minimum wage law, while in Pennsylvania, where there was no such legislation, employment remained constant. This was contrary to common belief that employment would go down after a change in the law.

The reason was believed to be greater participation in the work force because of a higher wage being offered. This provides the fuel for a debate within the Labour Party about the equalisation of minimum wage law and the removal of its dependence on age.

Collective bargaining is a fantastic tool for workers. It allows them to group together in trade unions and to negotiate with their employers over various concerns ranging from pay to working conditions. Sadly, for some sectors of the catering industry, trade unions are not recognised and therefore, the ability of workers to bargain collectively to improve their lot is greatly hindered.

The labour movement was built on the unions and they bring huge benefit to their members. It is important we call upon fast food firms industry to recognise unions and that Labour proposes changes in the law to guarantee recognition of workers’ reps across the industry.

Jacob Waldock is a Labour activist and student at Lancaster University.