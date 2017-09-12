New poll puts Labour and Tories on level-pegging after weeks of Brexit rows

Labour and the Tories are locked in a dead heat in the latest opinion poll to be published.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party racked up 42 per cent, exactly the same as the government, after weeks of splits over Brexit.

Last night seven Labour MPs – fewer than expected – rebelled against a three line whip and chose to support the government’s Brexit bill.

The popularity of both Labour and the Tories was unchanged when compared to two weeks ago.

The Guardian/ICM poll also showed UKIP rose, up one point to four per cent, as the main parties’ Commons tussles over the single market and the EU withdrawal bill brought attention back to the Brexit party.

ICM poll for The Guardian.

Conservatives: 42 per cent (no change)

Labour: 42 per cent (nc)

Lib Dems: 7 per cent

UKIP: 4 per cent (+1)

Greens: 3 per cent (nc)

Polling carried out between Friday and Sunday.