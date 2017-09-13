Pauline McNeill: Anas Sarwar can lead Scottish Labour’s fight against austerity

I first met a young 22-year-old Anas Sarwar when he came to speak to me at Labour conference in Perth more than a decade ago.

He struck up a conversation about my work on Palestine. I was impressed by his grasp of foreign affairs but I also saw in him a genuine conviction to make a positive change in the world. I still see that conviction in his politics today.

Back then, Anas was in his first year of practice as an NHS dentist in Paisley. Although he was at the very beginning of a promising career, it was clear to me that he had a burning passion for politics and would remain active in Scottish Labour.

In 2009 Anas accompanied me to the Gaza Strip as part of an humanitarian trip with Medical Aid for Palestinians. As we stood at the check point at the Erez crossing waiting to enter Gaza, there was the usual sight of B52 bombers flying directly overhead. Entering Gaza, the world’s biggest prison, is not a trip for the faint-hearted.

I am backing Anas Sarwar for leader because I know he has the personal strength, determination and leadership needed to take us from opposition into government.

The country is going through a period of deep uncertainty and we face unprecedented challenges that we need to prepare for now.

I know Anas has the ability to meet these difficult issues head on.

The last decade has been a difficult one for Labour but we have changed direction and we are winning back the trust of people across the country. Anas has embraced this new direction.

More importantly he sees that we have to build on the success and energy of this year’s British general election campaign and use it to build for the Holyrood election in 2021.