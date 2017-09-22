Revealed: The key marginals where Labour will pick candidates before Christmas
This is the leaked list of 75 marginal seats in which Labour expects to carry out selections before the end of the year.
Aberconway
Blackpool North
Bolton West
Broxtowe
Bournemouth East
Calder Valley
Camborne and Redruth
Carlisle
Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
Chingford and Woodford Green
Chipping Barnet
Cities of London and Westminster
Clwyd West
Colchester
Copeland
Corby
Crawley
Derbyshire North East
Dover
Erewash
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Finchley and Folders Green
Gloucester
Halesowen
Harlow
Harrow East
Hastings and Rye
Hendon
Kingswood
Loughborough
Mansfield
Middlesborough South and Cleveland East
Milton Keynes North
Milton Keynes South
Morecambe and Lunesdale
Morley and Outwood
Northampton North
Northampton South
Norwich North
Nuneaton
Pendle
Plymouth Moor View
Preselli
Pudsey
Putney
Reading West
Ribble South
Rochford and Southend East
Rossendale and Darwen
Redditch
Rugby
Rushcliffe
Scarborough and Whitby
Sherwood
Shipley
Shrewsbury and Atcham
Southampton Itchen
Southport
Stafford
Stevenage
Stoke South
Swindon South
Telford
Thurrock
Truro and Falmouth
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Vale of Glamorgan
Walsall North
Watford
Welwyn Hatfield
Wimbeldon
Worcester
Worthing East and Shoreham
Wycombe
York Outer
