Richard Leonard first to declare in Scottish leadership race

Former GMB official Richard Leonard has declared his intention to run for the leadership of Scottish Labour.

Leonard, who is thought to be the preferred candidate of Jeremy Corbyn, was first elected as MSP for Central Scotland in 2016.

Leonard tweeted:

It’s time for real politics and real change. We must be bold and united to win back the trust of the people of Scotland. pic.twitter.com/o8ydtabMIz — Richard Leonard (@LabourRichard) September 3, 2017

He’s bidding to replace Kezia Dugdale, who resigned from the role last week after a little over two years in the top job.

It is suspected that he will face Anas Sarwar in the contest, who has previously served as deputy leader.

So far, interim leader and deputy Alex Rowley has ruled himself out of the race, as has pro-Corbyn figure Neil Findlay. It has been reported that Monica Lennon has also decided not to go for it.

