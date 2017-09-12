Seven Labour MPs rebel to back Brexit bill

Seven Labour MPs rebelled against Jeremy Corbyn last night to back the Brexit bill.

The group, which included prominent Leave campaigner Kate Hoey, defied party orders and supported the Tories in a vote held after midnight.

Overall MPs voted for the EU Withdrawal Bill by 326 votes to 290.

Shadow Brexit secretary described it as a “deeply disappointing” night.

The Labour rebels were Ronnie Campbell, Frank Field, Kelvin Hopkins, John Mann, Dennis Skinner, Graham Stringer and Hoey.

More follows on LabourList later this morning.