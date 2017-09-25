Sponsored post: Renewing Britain – the built environment and Brexit

CIOB, RIBA, RICS

-Renewing Britain: Professionalism, the built environment and Brexit.

-Monday, 25 September, 2017, 7pm to 8.15pm.

-The Dome, Hotel du Vin, Brighton.

Speakers

-Chi Onwurah MP, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy.

-Rt Hon Nick Raynsford, Former MP for Greenwich & Woolwich and Minister for Construction.

-Ben Derbyshire, President, RIBA.

-Charles Egbu, Vice-President, CIOB.

-Geoff White, Interim Head of UK External Affairs, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Chair

-Daniel Bond, Political Editor, The House magazine.

