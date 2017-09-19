The key Labour officials set to vote today on the “McDonnell amendment”

Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) meets today to discuss key proposals for the future of the party, including plans to lower the threshold for leadership nominations – known as the McDonnell amendment – and to take tougher action on anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination.

This is the current make-up of the NEC:

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson Treasurer Diana Holland Opposition Front Bench Jon Trickett Opposition Front Bench Rebecca Long-Bailey Opposition Front Bench Kate Osamor Shadow Scottish Frontbench previously Kezia Dugdale Welsh Government Frontbench Alun Davies EPLP Leader Glenis Willmott Young Labour Jasmin Beckett Div. I – Trade Unions Keith Birch Div. I – Trade Unions Jim Kennedy Div. I – Trade Unions Andi Fox Div. I – Trade Unions Pauline McCarthy Div. I – Trade Unions Paddy Lillis Div. I – Trade Unions Wendy Nichols Div. I -Trade Unions Andy Kerr Div. I – Trade Unions Martin Mayer Div. I – Trade Unions Vacant following the death of Mary Turner Div. I – Trade Unions Jennie Formby Div. I – Trade Unions Cath Speight Div. I – Trade Unions Jamie Bramwell Div. II – Socialist Societies James Asser Div. II – BAME Labour Keith Vaz Div. III – CLPs Ann Black Div. III – CLPs Rhea Wolfson Div. III – CLPs Claudia Webbe Div. III – CLPs Darren Williams Div. III – CLPs Pete Willsman Div. III – CLPs Christine Shawcroft Div. IV – Labour Councillors Nick Forbes Div. IV – Labour Councillors Alice Perry Div. V – PLP/EPLP George Howarth Div. V – PLP/EPLP Margaret Beckett Div. V – PLP/EPLP Shabana Mahmood