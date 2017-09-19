The key Labour officials set to vote today on the “McDonnell amendment”
Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) meets today to discuss key proposals for the future of the party, including plans to lower the threshold for leadership nominations – known as the McDonnell amendment – and to take tougher action on anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination.
This is the current make-up of the NEC:
|Leader of the Labour Party
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Deputy Leader of the Labour Party
|Tom Watson
|Treasurer
|Diana Holland
|Opposition Front Bench
|Jon Trickett
|Opposition Front Bench
|Rebecca Long-Bailey
|Opposition Front Bench
|Kate Osamor
|Shadow Scottish Frontbench
|previously Kezia Dugdale
|Welsh Government Frontbench
|Alun Davies
|EPLP Leader
|Glenis Willmott
|Young Labour
|Jasmin Beckett
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Keith Birch
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Jim Kennedy
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Andi Fox
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Pauline McCarthy
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Paddy Lillis
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Wendy Nichols
|Div. I -Trade Unions
|Andy Kerr
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Martin Mayer
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Vacant following the death of Mary Turner
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Jennie Formby
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Cath Speight
|Div. I – Trade Unions
|Jamie Bramwell
|Div. II – Socialist Societies
|James Asser
|Div. II – BAME Labour
|Keith Vaz
|Div. III – CLPs
|Ann Black
|Div. III – CLPs
|Rhea Wolfson
|Div. III – CLPs
|Claudia Webbe
|Div. III – CLPs
|Darren Williams
|Div. III – CLPs
|Pete Willsman
|Div. III – CLPs
|Christine Shawcroft
|Div. IV – Labour Councillors
|Nick Forbes
|Div. IV – Labour Councillors
|Alice Perry
|Div. V – PLP/EPLP
|George Howarth
|Div. V – PLP/EPLP
|Margaret Beckett
|Div. V – PLP/EPLP
|Shabana Mahmood
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]