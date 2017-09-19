You are here: Home » Europe »

The key Labour officials set to vote today on the “McDonnell amendment”

19th September, 2017 11:19 am

Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) meets today to discuss key proposals for the future of the party, including plans to lower the threshold for leadership nominations – known as the McDonnell amendment – and to take tougher action on anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination.

This is the current make-up of the NEC:

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson
Treasurer Diana Holland
Opposition Front Bench Jon Trickett
Opposition Front Bench Rebecca Long-Bailey
Opposition Front Bench Kate Osamor
Shadow Scottish Frontbench previously Kezia Dugdale
Welsh Government Frontbench Alun Davies
EPLP Leader Glenis Willmott
Young Labour Jasmin Beckett
Div. I – Trade Unions Keith Birch
Div. I – Trade Unions Jim Kennedy
Div. I – Trade Unions Andi Fox
Div. I – Trade Unions Pauline McCarthy
Div. I – Trade Unions Paddy Lillis
Div. I – Trade Unions Wendy Nichols
Div. I -Trade Unions Andy Kerr
Div. I – Trade Unions Martin Mayer
Div. I – Trade Unions Vacant following the death of Mary Turner
Div. I – Trade Unions Jennie Formby
Div. I – Trade Unions Cath Speight
Div. I – Trade Unions Jamie Bramwell
Div. II – Socialist Societies James Asser
Div. II – BAME Labour Keith Vaz
Div. III – CLPs Ann Black
Div. III – CLPs Rhea Wolfson
Div. III – CLPs Claudia Webbe
Div. III – CLPs Darren Williams
Div. III – CLPs Pete Willsman
Div. III – CLPs Christine Shawcroft
Div. IV – Labour Councillors Nick Forbes
Div. IV – Labour Councillors Alice Perry
Div. V – PLP/EPLP George Howarth
Div. V – PLP/EPLP Margaret Beckett
Div. V – PLP/EPLP Shabana Mahmood

