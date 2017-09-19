The Tories have failed, says Healey, as social housing spending hits a record low

The Tories have “washed their hands” of responsibility by failing to build the houses needed by ordinary families, John Healey said today.

Healey, the shadow housing secretary, spoke out as it emerged that spending on social homes has hit a record low, according to research by the National Housing Federation.

The MP for Wentworth and Dearne said: “Under Labour in 2009/10 we started building almost 40,000 homes for social rent. By last year this had fallen by 98 per cent to fewer than 1,000.

“Ministers try to hide their failure to build more affordable homes by branding more homes ‘affordable’. The Conservative definition of affordable housing now includes homes close to full market rent and on sale for up to £450,000,” he added.

“Ministers have turned their back on the millions of families struggling with high housing costs. It’s no wonder that public concern about housing is around the highest level in 40 years. Only Labour has a credible long-term plan to build the genuinely affordable homes to rent and buy that our country needs.”

