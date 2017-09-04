Weekly survey: Labour’s poll lead, the Brexit bill and the McDonnell amendment

Labour’s position in the opinion polls has strengthened in the only survey to be carried out since Keir Starmer softened the party’s Brexit stance towards a prolonged transitional deal. Was Labour’s rise in the polls due to a shift in Brexit policy?

This week sees the second reading of the Great Repeal Bill in parliament. We ask, should Labour try to make substantial changes to the Tories’ EU withdrawal bill?

The run up to conference is dominated by debates on key policies, and none have been more controversial than lowering the threshold for leadership nominations. We ask, do you support a compromise to the “McDonnell amendment”, under which candidates for the Labour leadership would require support from 10 per cent of MPs and MEPs?

