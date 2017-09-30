What are the shadow cabinet visits in today’s campaigning blitz?

This is the full list of key seat visits carried out by shadow cabinet ministers as part of today’s national campaign day.

Jonathan Ashworth – Sherwood

Richard Burgon – Broxtowe

Jeremy Corbyn – Thurrock

Barry Gardiner – Harrow East

Kate Osamor – Chipping Barnet

Dawn Butler – Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Sue Hayman – Copeland

John McDonnell – Milton Keynes South

Angela Smith – Southampton Itchen

Cat Smith – Clwyd West

Peter Dowd – Aberconwy

Valerie Vaz – Walsall North

Diane Abbott – Rugby

Andrew Gwynne – Rossendale and Darwen

Keir Starmer – Glasgow East

Ian Lavery – West Lothian

Andy McDonald- Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

