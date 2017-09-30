What are the shadow cabinet visits in today’s campaigning blitz?
This is the full list of key seat visits carried out by shadow cabinet ministers as part of today’s national campaign day.
Jonathan Ashworth – Sherwood
Richard Burgon – Broxtowe
Jeremy Corbyn – Thurrock
Barry Gardiner – Harrow East
Kate Osamor – Chipping Barnet
Dawn Butler – Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Sue Hayman – Copeland
John McDonnell – Milton Keynes South
Angela Smith – Southampton Itchen
Cat Smith – Clwyd West
Peter Dowd – Aberconwy
Valerie Vaz – Walsall North
Diane Abbott – Rugby
Andrew Gwynne – Rossendale and Darwen
Keir Starmer – Glasgow East
Ian Lavery – West Lothian
Andy McDonald- Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]