Ballots opens in race for Scottish Labour leadership – and NEC place

Party members will today begin to cast their vote in the race to pick the next leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

The ballot is open from now until Friday November 17 and sees Richard Leonard, seen as favoured by aides of Jeremy Corbyn, taking on Anas Sarwar, who has won backing from MPs on the centre-left of the party.

Each candidate has run a policy-heavy campaign since Kezia Dugdale delivered her shock resignation at the end of August.

Leonard, a former GMB official, has won a string of trade union endorsements from the likes of Unite, Usdaw, Aslef, Unison and the TSSA.

Sarwar is being supported by steel union Community as well as several members of the Commons.

The winner will take the Scottish party’s place on Labour’s ruling national executive. Alex Rowley, interim leader of Scottish Labour, is currently filling the slot.