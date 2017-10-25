Corbyn posts personal lead over May as new poll puts two parties in a tie

Labour and the Tories are tied for popularity across the country, according to a new poll which also shows Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Theresa May over who is seen to be doing a good job.

The two main parties each posted 42 per cent in the ICM survey, as both the government and the opposition climbed one per cent.

The survey, carried out for The Guardian, was published after Labour kicked off selections in a series of key target seats across England and Wales.

It is the ratings of the individual leaders which could prompt most interest, however, as well as delivering another blow to May, who was humiliated this week over the leak from her talks with EU leaders over Brexit.

Only a third (34 per cent) said the prime minister is doing a good job while 50 per cent said she was performing badly, given her a net approval rating of minus 16 per cent.

Corbyn fared better on this measure, however, with 37 per cent saying he is doing well compared to 43 per cent believed he is faring badly, leading to a rating of minus six per cent.

The two party leaders will do battle at prime minister’s questions today with Corbyn buoyant after a series of strong performances in the recent Wednesday lunchtime showdowns.

Guardian/ICM poll

Fieldwork carried out between Friday and Monday.

Labour 42 per cent

Tories 42 per cent

Lib Dems 7 per cent

UKIP 3 per cent

Greens 2 per cent