Corbyn’s path to power at risk as low income voters turn away from Labour
Jeremy Corbyn’s route to Downing Street could be blocked by an apparent decline in support for Labour among the poorest voters.
A new study showed backing for Corbyn’s party among people on the lowest incomes was only around a third, despite Labour’s long history of standing up for Britain’s working classes.
The research, carried out by anti-poverty think tank the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, showed support for Labour among people in the lowest of five income groups was at 30 per cent while the Tories appeared to be moving closer on 23 per cent.
In what might prompt concern among many on the left, nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of low income voters said they did not support any party.
Just five per cent of the poorest people said they support the Liberal Democrats.
The findings also showed hard-up voters increasingly worried about money or debt. They came from a Joseph Rowntree analysis of the British Attitudes Survey 2016 which broke voters down into five income groups or quintiles.
Support for a political party among people on the lowest income quintile
Labour 30 per cent
Tories 23 per cent
Lib Dems 5 per cent
UKIP 4 per cent
Other 6 per cent
None 24 per cent
Don’t know/refused 9 per cent
