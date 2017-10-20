Council by-elections: Labour holds five seats as UKIP slide continues
Labour held five heartland seats in last night’s council by-elections.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party retained five wards in Nottingham, Lincoln and Wigan on a day of eight votes.
The Tories held one seat in the commuter belt of Epping Forest to the east of London.
One result had still to be declared on Friday morning.
Meopham North (Gravesham)
Result expected on Friday morning.
Basford (Nottingham)
Labour hold
Labour: 68.2 per cent (+21.4)
Conservatie: 19.7 per cent (-1.1)
UKIP: 5.8 per cent (-11.0)
Greens: 3.9 per cent (-8.8)
Lib Dems: 2.4 per cent (+2.4)
Bulwell Forest (Nottingham)
Labour hold
Labour: 54.5 per cent (+8.2)
Conservative: 37.1 per cent (+17.3)
UKIP: 5.3 per cent (-14.7)
Greens: 2.0 per cent (-5.6)
Lib Dems: 1.2 per cent (-3.1)
Bestwood (Nottingham)
Labour hold
Labour: 65.1 per cent (+9.5)
UKIP: 14.2 per cent (-7.7)
Conservative: 14.0 per cent (-1.8)
Lib Dems: 2.7 per cent (+2.7)
Greens: 2.4 per cent (-4.3)
BPE: 1.6 per cent (+1.6)
Carholme (Lincoln)
Labour hold
Labour: 63.4 per cent (+6.3).
Conservative: 25.3 per cent (+5.2)
Greens: 5.7 per cent (-8.5)
Lib Dems: 5.6 per cent (-2.9)
Seaton (Hartlepool)
Putting Hartlepool First (PHF) gain from independent
PHF: 31.6 per cent (+31.6)
Independent: 28.3 per cent (+28.3)
Labour: 18.3 per cent (-4.9)
Conservative: 12.0 per cent (-0.9)
UKIP: 9.9 per cent(-13.8)
Astley Mosley Common (Wigan)
Labour hold
Labour: 46.0 per cent (-5.3)
Conservative: 35.9 per cent (+11.4)
UKIP: 11.0 per cent (-13.2)
Lib Dems: 4.3 per cent (+4.3)
Greens: 2.7 per cent (+2.7)
Lower Sheering (Epping Forest)
Conservative hold
Conservative: 80.9 per cent (+11.0)
Lib Dems: 19.1 per cent (+19.1)
No Labour (-30.1) as previously.
