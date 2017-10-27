Council by-elections: Labour holds three seats with huge vote share

Labour held three council seats last night as the Tories gained one Midlands ward in the latest round of by-elections.

More follows later…

East Grinstead Imberhorne (Mid Sussex)

Conservative hold

Conservative 58.5% (-2.0)

Lib Dems: 22.3% (+22.3)

Labour 11.9% (-8.7)

Independent 7.3% (+7.3)

No UKIP (-18.8).

Kings Acre (Herefordshire)

Conservative gain from It’s Our County Party

Conservative: 38.5% (+38.5)

Independent: 20.6% (+20.6)

IOC: 19.9% (-30.2)

Lib Dems: 11.5% (-21.9)

Labour: 9.6% (+9.6)

Ashbourne South (Derbyshire Dales)

Conservative hold

Conservative 46.2% (-7.6)

Lib Dems: 31.2% (+31.2)

Labour: 22.6% (-1.9)

No Grn (-21.7) as prev.

Loughborough Hastings (Charnwood)

Labour hold (x2)

Labour 63.1% (+17.7)

Conservative: 21.3% (-2.1)

UKIP: 8.9% (-8.3)

Greens: 6.8% (-7.3)

Droylsden East (Tameside) result:

Labour hold

Labour 60.3% (+8.9)

Conservative: 32.7% (+23.6)

Lib Dems: 3.6% (+3.6)

Greens: 3.4% (-2.5)

No UKIP (-33.6) as prev.

