Council by-elections: Labour retains heartland seats as UKIP vote plunges

13th October, 2017 8:38 am
Labour held four heartland seats in council by-elections last night as the slide in the UKIP vote continued.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party, which has been buoyed by a series of strong national poll ratings, retained wards in Wakefield, Wyre in Lancashire, Warrington and Sheffield.

The Lib Dems made one gain at the expense of the Tories.

Hucknall North (Ashfield)

Ashfield Independent gain from Con

ASHI: 51.1 per cent (+51.1)

Labour: 24.2 per cent (-6.5)

Conservative: 20.4 per cent (-10.6)

UKIP: 2.5 per cent (-15.7)

Lib Dems: 1.8 per cent (+1.8)

 

Stanley & Outwood East (Wakefield)

Labour hold

 

Rossall (Wyre)

Labour hold

Labour: 50.1 per cent (+16.4)

Conservative: 35.1 per cent (+8.9)

Independent: 14.8 per cent (+14.8)

No multiple independents (-19.6) and UKIP (-20.5).

 

Chapelford & Old Hall (Warrington)

Labour hold

Labour: 54.7 per cent (+9.8)

Conservative: 20.2 per cent (+2.3)

Lib Dems: 17.8 per cent (-3.2)

UKIP: 4.9 per cent (-5.1)

Greens: 2.5 per cent (-3.7)

 

Beighton (Sheffield) result:

Labour hold

Labour: 48.6 per cent (+5.2)

Lib Dems: 26.6 per cent (+21.0)

Conservative: 16.3 per cent (-0.8)

UKIP: 6.3 per cent (-19.2)

Greens: 2.2 per cent (-3.1)

 

Oxhey Hall & Harling (Three Rivers)

Lib Dem gain from Con

Lib Dems: 41.3 per cent (+18.5)

Conservatives: 28.3 per cent (-8.4)

Labour: 26.3 per cent (+4.4)

UKIP: 2.2 per cent (-16.4)

Greens: 1.9 per cent (+1.9)

 

Bolehall (Tamworth)

Counting begins on Friday

 

Inverurie and District (Aberdeenshire)

Counting begins on Friday

 

