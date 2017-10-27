Exclusive: Independent enters NEC race with pitch to the “ordinary working class”

A longstanding Labour member has entered the race for the party’s ruling body with a pledge to shun factional interests.

Adam Mohammed, a West Midlands activist, said he is not part of Momentum or Progress as he launched a campaign to win one of three new constituency places on the national executive committee (NEC).

The lawyer, who joined the party 14 years ago, used a LabourList article to vow to oppose “progression based on who you know, where you studied or grew up” and said he wanted to stand up for “ordinary working class” members and particularly women.

Mohammed is the seventh confirmed entry into the race for the NEC after declarations this week from former rep Johanna Baxter, 2016 candidate Eddie Izzard and Sikhs for Labour vice-chair Gurinder Singh Josan, as well as the left-wing slate of Momentum chair Jon Lansman, Manchester councillor Yasmine Dar and national policy forum rep Rachel Garnham.

Today Mohammed told LabourList: “I am from a working class background with a deep conscience to improve the lives of those from ordinary or disadvantaged backgrounds”.

He also set out five priorities that he wants to address as an NEC member, which revolve around ensuring:

democracy in local constituencies and branches.

holding elected representatives accountable.

providing a structured induction for new or returning Labour members.

creating a “clear framework” of rights and responsibilities for members

opportunities to progress for members with “passion and talent” alongside increased involvement of women from “ordinary working class backgrounds”.

Adam Mohammed: Helping women, the working class and Labour’s dedicated foot soldiers – my manifesto for the NEC