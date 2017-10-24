Jared O’Mara: I made those comments as a young man – but that is no excuse

This is the full statement published by Jared O’Mara, the MP for Sheffield Hallam, after he caused widespread offence with a series of online comments which were re-published on Monday. He later resigned from the Commons’ women and equalities committee.

I am deeply ashamed of the comments I made online, which have emerged today.

I was wrong to make them; I understand why there are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language. I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difficult time in my life, but that is no excuse.

Misogyny is a deep problem in our society. Since making those comments 15 years ago, I have learned about inequalities of power and how violent language perpetuates them. I continue to strive to be a better man and work where I can to confront misogyny, which is why I am so proud to sit on the women and equalities select committee. I will continue to engage with, and crucially learn from, feminist and other equalities groups so as an MP I can do whatever I can to tackle misogyny.