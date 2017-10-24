Jared O’Mara: I made those comments as a young man – but that is no excuse
This is the full statement published by Jared O’Mara, the MP for Sheffield Hallam, after he caused widespread offence with a series of online comments which were re-published on Monday. He later resigned from the Commons’ women and equalities committee.
I am deeply ashamed of the comments I made online, which have emerged today.
I was wrong to make them; I understand why there are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language. I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difficult time in my life, but that is no excuse.
Misogyny is a deep problem in our society. Since making those comments 15 years ago, I have learned about inequalities of power and how violent language perpetuates them. I continue to strive to be a better man and work where I can to confront misogyny, which is why I am so proud to sit on the women and equalities select committee. I will continue to engage with, and crucially learn from, feminist and other equalities groups so as an MP I can do whatever I can to tackle misogyny.
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]