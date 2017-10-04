Jon Trickett and Alison McGovern sign up to guest edit LabourList in October

Two prominent MPs representing different traditions of Labour Party thought will guest edit LabourList later this month.

Shadow cabinet minister Jon Trickett and Progress chair Alison McGovern will each take over the blog for a week.

Both of the MPs will have the opportunity to write the LabourList morning email, produce and commission comment pieces and decide which political news stories demand attention.

The two MPs are already frequent contributors to LabourList with McGovern having written about the importance of remaining in the single market while Trickett has pulled apart Tory attempts to “rig” the political system.

Trickett, a shadow minister for the cabinet office and MP for Hemsworth, will guest edit LabourList in the week beginning October 16.

McGovern, MP for Wirral South and a former shadow Treasury minister and whip, will be in the hot seat in the week beginning October 9.

If you have a proposal for a comment piece for Jon or Alison to consider then please email [email protected]