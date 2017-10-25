The Labour left’s slate for elections to the party’s ruling NEC

These are the three activists which have been nominated by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance to form the left-wing slate for elections to Labour’s national executive committee.

The alliance is made up of supporters of Momentum and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD).

Yasmine Dar – a councillor in Moston, Manchester, and social worker, who ran for selection in the Manchester Gorton by-election. She describes herself as “a party member for over five years and activist for many more” who has spoken of fighting the BNP and UKIP locally.

Rachel Garnham – a member of Labour’s national policy forum and CLP secretary for Mid Bedfordshire. She has been an activist for more than 20 years and has pledged to be a “voice for grassroots members, a champion for party democracy and [to] work towards [a] landslide general election victory”.

Jon Lansman – founding chair of Momentum and veteran Bennite who previously worked for Michael Meacher. He played a key role in both of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaigns and is both hated and respected by MPs on the Blairite wing of the party.