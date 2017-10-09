McDonnell set to face questions from Labour MPs over Brexit stance

John McDonnell will address his Labour parliamentary colleagues tonight as MPs return to Westminster after a turbulent conference season.

The shadow chancellor is expected to discuss Brexit – one of the key dividing lines between parties – when Labour MPs and peers meet tonight at 6pm. He is also likely to tackle the roll-out of universal credit, which is feared to put at risk crucial benefits for many vulnerable people.

Laura Pidcock, the new North West Durham MP has urged the government to pause the roll out until at least after Christmas, leading a campaign which has gained support from across the party and from Green leader Caroline Lucas.

The parliamentary term resumes today, amidst further Tory infighting and splits as doubts persist over how long Theresa May can survive in the top job.