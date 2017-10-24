Panicked Tories trying to rig the system, say LabourList readers

The Tories are running scared over Brexit and a number of key areas of British politics – that was the overwhelming conclusion of a special survey carried out among LabourList readers.

Around nine out of 10 respondents agreed the Tories are trying to avoid scrutiny, according to the weekly survey carried out while Jon Trickett, shadow cabinet office minister and a key ally of Jeremy Corbyn, served as guest editor.

Some 89 per cent of people said the Tories were avoiding votes in the Commons because they were scared of their backbenchers siding with Labour. Just 4.5 per cent disagreed. There was no government business in the Commons last week.

Even more readers (94.5 per cent) said the government is trying to escape scrutiny of its approach to leaving the EU, as Theresa May delayed the passage of the Brexit bill for a second time. It may not now be considered in the Commons until mid-November or after the Budget on November 22. Only 3 per cent took the opposing view.

There was a similarly sceptical view when asked about the boundary review, the latest version was published last week. A huge 88.9 per cent said the Tories were trying to rig the system following an update on plans to cut the number of MPs. Only 5.7 per cent said the Tories were not trying to fix politics to help their chances of regaining a majority.

Many thanks to the 1,653 people who took part.