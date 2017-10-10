Results in full: Labour parliamentary chairs all elected unopposed

Labour’s backbench departmental committees have had their chairs elected yesterday.

Nominations closed yesterday, and because no-one was opposed everyone just took their position.

The results in full are below:

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Peter Kyle

Communities and Local Government – Diana Johnson

Culture, Media and Sport – Graham Jones

Defence – Madeleine Moon

Education – Lucy Powell

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Barry Sheerman

Exiting the EU – Emma Reynolds

Foreign Affairs – John Woodcock

Health – Luciana Berger

Home – Steve McCabe

Housing and Planning – Gareth Snell

International Development – Ivan Lewis

International Trade – Catherine McKinnell

Justice – Ellie Reeves

Northern Ireland – Conor McGinn

Transport – Gavin Shuker

Treasury – Chris Leslie

Work and Pensions – Stephen Timms