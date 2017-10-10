Results in full: Labour parliamentary chairs all elected unopposed
Labour’s backbench departmental committees have had their chairs elected yesterday.
Nominations closed yesterday, and because no-one was opposed everyone just took their position.
The results in full are below:
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Peter Kyle
Communities and Local Government – Diana Johnson
Culture, Media and Sport – Graham Jones
Defence – Madeleine Moon
Education – Lucy Powell
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Barry Sheerman
Exiting the EU – Emma Reynolds
Foreign Affairs – John Woodcock
Health – Luciana Berger
Home – Steve McCabe
Housing and Planning – Gareth Snell
International Development – Ivan Lewis
International Trade – Catherine McKinnell
Justice – Ellie Reeves
Northern Ireland – Conor McGinn
Transport – Gavin Shuker
Treasury – Chris Leslie
Work and Pensions – Stephen Timms
