The Momentum activists aiming to make it on to Labour’s ruling body
These are the four names which Momentum has recommended for election to the three new member places on Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC). The final slate will be reduced to three when the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance meets over the next week.
- Yasmine Dar – a councillor in Moston, Manchester, and social worker, who ran for selection in the Manchester Gorton by-election.
- Rachel Garnham – a member of Labour’s national policy forum and CLP secretary for Mid Bedfordshire.
- Jon Lansman – founding chair of Momentum and veteran Bennite who previously worked for Michael Meacher.
- Cecile Wright – vice-chair of Momentum, co-founder of the Labour Black Network and a sociology professor at Nottingham university.
