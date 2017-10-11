The Momentum activists aiming to make it on to Labour’s ruling body

These are the four names which Momentum has recommended for election to the three new member places on Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC). The final slate will be reduced to three when the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance meets over the next week.

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.