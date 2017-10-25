You are here: Home » Featured »

The target seats where Labour is selecting candidates this autumn

25th October, 2017 8:30 am

Tags:

This is the initial list of selections which Labour will hold in target seats in the coming weeks.

Arfon
Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January

Bournemouth West
Deadline: October 27

Broxtowe
Deadline: October 16

Camborne, Redruth and Hayle
Deadline: October 30

Erewash 
Deadline: October 21

Filton and Bradley Stoke
Deadline: October 31

Gloucester
Deadline: November 1

Northampton North
Deadline: October 13

Plymouth Moor View
Deadline: November 3

Preselli Pembrokeshire
Deadline: October 15

Rochford and Southend East
Deadline: November 8

Rugby
Deadline: November 2

Shipley
Deadline: October 30

South Swindon
Deadline: October 23

Thurrock
Deadline: November 1

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.

To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit