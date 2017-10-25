The target seats where Labour is selecting candidates this autumn
This is the initial list of selections which Labour will hold in target seats in the coming weeks.
Arfon
Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January
Bournemouth West
Deadline: October 27
Broxtowe
Deadline: October 16
Camborne, Redruth and Hayle
Deadline: October 30
Erewash
Deadline: October 21
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Deadline: October 31
Gloucester
Deadline: November 1
Northampton North
Deadline: October 13
Plymouth Moor View
Deadline: November 3
Preselli Pembrokeshire
Deadline: October 15
Rochford and Southend East
Deadline: November 8
Rugby
Deadline: November 2
Shipley
Deadline: October 30
South Swindon
Deadline: October 23
Thurrock
Deadline: November 1
