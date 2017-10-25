The target seats where Labour is selecting candidates this autumn

This is the initial list of selections which Labour will hold in target seats in the coming weeks.

Arfon

Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January

Bournemouth West

Deadline: October 27

Broxtowe

Deadline: October 16

Camborne, Redruth and Hayle

Deadline: October 30

Erewash

Deadline: October 21

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Deadline: October 31

Gloucester

Deadline: November 1

Northampton North

Deadline: October 13

Plymouth Moor View

Deadline: November 3

Preselli Pembrokeshire

Deadline: October 15

Rochford and Southend East

Deadline: November 8

Rugby

Deadline: November 2

Shipley

Deadline: October 30

South Swindon

Deadline: October 23

Thurrock

Deadline: November 1