Seb Dance, scourge of Nigel Farage, chosen as deputy leader of Labour in Brussels

Seb Dance has been elected deputy leader of Labour’s group in the European parliament.

The London MEP was today chosen by his colleagues to replace Richard Corbett, who was promoted to the top job in the European Parliamentary Labour Party last month.

“Very honoured to have been elected as Deputy Leader of Labour MEPs. Thank you to my EuroLabour colleagues for their trust and support,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dance was elected to Brussels in 2014 but achieved prominence across Britain earlier this year when he held up a handwritten note with the words “he’s lying to you” behind Nigel Farage as the former UKIP leader delivered a European parliament speech defending Donald’s Trump travel ban, which imposed a block on the citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations on coming to the US.

Several senior Labour figures immediately sent messages of support to Dance.

“Congrats to @SebDance who is fantastic!”, wrote Chuka Umunna, on Twitter.

Lord Adonis, the former transport secretary who also served as an advisor to Tony Blair, said: “Excellent choice! Seb Dance a powerful voice for London & against Brexit”.