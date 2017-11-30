Brendan Cox leads fresh condemnation of Trump today after far-right tweets

Jeremy Corbyn and the husband of Jo Cox are among the figures from the Labour left who have condemned Donald Trump after he shared far-right videos on social media.

The Labour leader spoke out against the “abhorrent and dangerous” tweets by the US president yesterday as politicians from across the spectrum spoke of their disgust and Brendan Cox told Trump to focus on the severity of the murder rate in the US.

Trump, a prolific user of Twitter, yesterday shared videos by Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First, a fringe group, which purported to show a “Muslim migrant” attacking a young man on crutches in Holland. The Dutch embassy told Trump he had got his facts wrong and the attacker was born raised in Holland.

Yesterday Corbyn spoke out to say that Trump’s actions could increase the danger to people around the world. Brendan Cox and Sadiq Khan have also hit back against the Republican.

I hope our Government will condemn far-right retweets by Donald Trump. They are abhorrent, dangerous and a threat to our society. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 29, 2017

Brendan Cox, whose wife Jo was murdered by a right-wing extremist shouting “Britain first”, wrote that Trump was trying to spread hatred to Britain.

Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he’s trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) November 29, 2017

Theresa May quickly joined the wave of condemnation from mainstream British politicians, saying it was “wrong for the president to have done this”.

Today, after Trump posted another message telling May to “focus on the destructive radical Islamic terrorism that is taking place within the UK”, Brendan Cox added:

You have a mass shooting every single day in your country, your murder rate is many times that of the UK, your healthcare system is a disgrace, you can’t pass anything through a congress that you control. I would focus on that. https://t.co/SNcqOZGvLQ — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) November 30, 2017

President Trump has used Twitter to promote a vile, extremist group that exists solely to sow division and hatred in our country. It’s increasingly clear that any official visit from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed. pic.twitter.com/oZ1Kt0JCfY — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 30, 2017