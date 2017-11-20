Budget boost as Corbyn and McDonnell cut Tory lead on the economy

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have closed the gap on the Tories over who is most trusted to run the economy.

The Labour leadership still trails Theresa May and Philip Hammond but, with the Budget just 48 hours away, a new poll shows the pair just eight points behind the two most senior figures in government, compared to a yawning 26-point gap a year ago.

Corbyn and his closest political ally, McDonnell, were trusted by 28 per cent of voters to “handle the economy”, compared to 36 per cent for May and Hammond.

Both May and Hammond have faced intense speculation over how long they can survive in their jobs with Brexit-support Tory backbenchers thought to be keen to oust the chancellor.

Hammond endured a tough time on television yesterday when he was forced to backtrack on claims there were “no unemployed people”.

Opinium poll for The Observer

Which, if any, of the following would you say you trust more to handle the economy?

Theresa May and Philip Hammond 36 per cent (44 last year)

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell 28 per cent (18)

Research carried out Tuesday to Thursday last week.