Corbyn and Leonard in joint vow to fight austerity and break “rigged system”

Jeremy Corbyn today issued a major show of faith in the new leader of Scottish Labour as he travelled to Glasgow to vow they would fight to break the “rigged system”.

Corbyn met Richard Leonard, the former GMB activist who saw off the challenge of Anas Sarwar, as the pair announced 12 policy reviews for Scotland as well as a commission for tax.

In a sign of the common ground between the pair, Corbyn pledged to work “as closely as possible” with Leonard while the Scottish leader pledged to emulate his Westminster colleague’s engagement of voters.

Corbyn had experienced tensions with Kezia Dugdale, Leonard’s predecessor, who resigned in the summer and is now competing in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Today Corbyn said Leonard would bring “hope and confidence to the people of Scotland”.

“During this leadership election, Richard laid out a bold and radical agenda for Scottish Labour and showed his determination to bring real change to Scotland. I look forward to working as closely as possible with Richard to change our society for the many not the few,” he said.

“Now our whole party and movement must campaign together to inspire people in every nation and region of the UK to have the confidence to be a country that genuinely cares for all.

“It is Labour that offers the Scottish people real change and a break with the failed and rigged system that has held our people back.”

Leonard set out how he plans to introduce the policies from his leadership campaign in the run-up to Scottish Labour conference in Dundee next year.

“Real change, for the many not the few, is the beating heart of our party. It has been our mission and our inspiration ever since Keir Hardie stood as the first Labour candidate in Mid Lanarkshire in 1888,” he said.

“But a powerful mission can and must always be reshaped and recharged. That’s what Jeremy Corbyn has done so successfully as leader of the party in Westminster. His principles, policies and integrity – along with the energy and passion of hundreds of thousands of new members – has breathed new life into our party. “I pledge to do the same here in Scotland… Over the coming months, we will set up up 12 policy reviews and a commission on tax to further develop our policies on the vital issues facing Scotland including: funding and powers for local government, meeting the housing crisis, improving the health of our children, tackling climate change and developing green energy as well as extending public ownership. “This moment can be a turning point for our party in Scotland but also for the UK as a whole. We can and must change our society. We will challenge austerity from the SNP in Holyrood and the Tories in Westminster.”