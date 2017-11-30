Corbyn calls on party to take part in NEC vote and turn Labour into a “movement”

Jeremy Corbyn has urged Labour members to use their vote in the elections to the party’s ruling body.

The ballot for three new places on the national executive committee kicked off today and runs until January 12.

Corbyn said Labour is “transforming into a movement that can win power” as he published a video on Twitter.

The new places were agreed between the NEC and Corbyn as part of reforms to reflect Labour’s huge growth in membership.

Today, Labour Party members will start to receive ballot papers to elect representatives on our National Executive Committee. This is your chance to have your say in our party’s future. pic.twitter.com/uiMwiQqCoB — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 30, 2017