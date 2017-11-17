Council by-elections: Heartland success for Labour as Tories prosper in leafy towns

Labour posted a mixed set of results on a night when each of the three main British parties held seats in council by-elections.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party held wards in Hartlepool and Darlington, as expected, but trailed in a distant third in the affluent semi-rural Cumbrian town of Penrith.

Votes were held in 10 seats last night. Labour held two wards, the Tories five and the Lib Dems one while two results are still to be declared.

The UKIP vote picked up in Hartlepool after a dire run of recent results.

Penrith North (Eden)

Lib Dem hold

Lib Dem: 45.2 per cent (+2.3)

Conservatives: 31.2 per cent (-0.8)

Labour: 16.6 per cent (-8.5)

Greens: 7 per cent (+7)

Red Hall & Lingfield (Darlington) Labour hold Labour: 44.8 per cent (-1.9) Conservatives: 41.4 per cent (+12.4) Independent: 8.3 per cent (+8.3) Greens: 3.6 per cent (-8.9) Lib Dems: 2 per cent (-9.9)

Whaplode & Holbeach St John’s (South Holland)

Conservative hold

Conservative 78 per cent (+21.2)

Labour: 22 per cent (+22)

No UKIP (-43.3 per cent) as previously.

Victoria (Hartlepool) result:

Labour hold

Labour: 53.1 per cent (+10.7)

UKIP: 36 per cent (+12.7)

Conservative: 10.9 per cent (-0.7)

No PHF and Green as previously.

Sudbrooke (West Lindsey)

Conservative hold

Conservative: 69.6 per cent (+0.6)

Labour: 30.4 per cent (+10.5)

No Lib Dem (-11.1 per cent) as previously.

Staining & Weeton (Fylde)

Conservative hold

Conservative: 73 per cent (+8.4)

Labour: 20.2 per cent (-15.1)

Lib Dems: 6.7 per cent (+6.7)

Kirkley (Waveney)

Result not yet published.

St Margaret’s (Waveney)

Result not yet published.

Penn and Coleshill (Chiltern)

Conservative hold

Conservative: 80.6 per cent (-19.4)

Lib Dems: 19.4 per cent (+19.4)

Conservative elected unopposed previously.

Mowden (Darlington)

Conservative hold

Conservative: 60.9 per cent (+6.6)

Labour: 26.6 per cent (-10.4)

Lib Dems: 10.4 per cent (+10.4)

Greens: 2.1 per cent (-6.6)