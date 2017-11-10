Council by-elections: Labour retains wards in Remain and Leave areas

Labour comfortably held two wards in council by-elections last night while UKIP lost one seat to the Lib Dems.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party retained a ward in Camden in central London, a Remain city, as well as in the Brexit-backing Welsh county of Flintshire.

Jenny Mulholland, above, was elected in Gospel Oak in Camden while Andy Williams ensured Labour kept the Buckley Bistre West seat in Flintshire.

The Tories held two seats in Wandsworth, south London, and High Peak in Derbyshire.

The Lib Dems won a huge increase in their vote to take a seat in Fareham, near Porsmouth, from UKIP, according to results published by BritainElects.

Buckley Bistre West (Flintshire)

Labour hold

Labour: 53.9 per cent (+4.8)

Independent (Hutchinson): 14.9 per cent (+14.9)

Independent (Teire): 11.7 per cent (+11.7)

Lib Dems: 11.5 per cent (-23.0)

Conservatives: 8.0 per cent (+8.0)

Gospel Oak (Camden)

Labour hold

Labour: 57.5 per cent (+10.5)

Lib Dems: 25.7 per cent (+18.7)

Conservatives: 15.2 per cent (-2.4)

EDEM: 1.6 per cent (+1.6)

Thamesfield (Wandsworth) result:

Conservative hold:

Conservatives: 48.9 per cent (-0.4)

Labour: 28.2 per cent (+10.0)

Lib Dems: 15.9 per cent (+5.3)

Greens: 7 per cent (-9.1)

Stubbington (Fareham) result:

Lib Dem gain from UKIP

Lib Dems: 55.2 per cent (+32.4)

Conservatives: 35.8 per cent (+6.1)

UKIP: 5.4 per cent (-37.9)

Labour: 3.5 per cent (-0.5)

Limestone Peak (High Peak)

Conservative hold

Conservative: 53.7 per cent (+3.4)

Labour: 27.4 per cent (+0.6)

Lib Dems: 11.9 per cent (+11.9)

Greens: 7 per cent (+7.0)

No UKIP (-23) as previously.