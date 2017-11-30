“Disturbing” and a “disgrace” – Labour MPs and activists unite to condemn Trump’s far-right tweets

Figures from across the labour movement have joined together to condemn Donald Trump after he shared a far-right video on social media.

I hope our Government will condemn far-right retweets by Donald Trump. They are abhorrent, dangerous and a threat to our society.

— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 29, 2017

President Trump has used Twitter to promote a vile, extremist group that exists solely to sow division and hatred in our country. It’s increasingly clear that any official visit from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed. pic.twitter.com/oZ1Kt0JCfY — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 30, 2017

VIDEO: @YvetteCooperMP says @realDonaldTrump has given Britain First ‘a rocket boost in promoting hatred in our communities’. State visit would give him a platform ‘sow discord’. @itvcalendar pic.twitter.com/iuBCXS6F7h — Joe Pike (@joepike) November 30, 2017

The President demeans his office and his country, and attacks ours in response to the slightest weak criticism. His invite to the UK should be withdrawn. https://t.co/OtuFRWLuqV — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) November 30, 2017

Really disturbing behaviour from Trump. Yet another reason to get behind @HopeNotHate. https://t.co/ugOOaYQKTv — Frances O’Grady (@FrancesOGrady) November 29, 2017

As well as deliberately sowing division, Donald Trump demeans the office of President of the United States. https://t.co/cl1GqMHXe0 — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) November 30, 2017

https://t.co/SNcqOZGvLQ

— Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) November 30, 2017

Barely any rebuke and the honour of a state visit remains. Pathetic. If you can’t even stand up for yourself @Theresa_May how can you stand up for Britain? pic.twitter.com/5A6AhqtpXS — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) November 30, 2017