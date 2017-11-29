Five names on expanded shortlist for key target seat of Watford

Five Labour activists have been shortlisted for the target seat of Watford following the intervention of Labour officials.

The local party drew up a list of four names initially, following interviews last weekend, before trade union activist Mike Hedges was added yesterday.

Backers of Hedges argued that the selection panel had not taken into account his list of nominations. Members of Labour’s national executive committee intervened to add Hedges’ name yesterday, sources told LabourList.

The Labour Party has been approached for a comment. The final hustings will be held on December 14.

The shortlist now comprises:

Andrew Hammond

The Tamworth candidate in the June general election when he increased the Labour vote by 8.7 per cent. He is thought to have fewer ties to the affiliated groups who campaign during parliamentary selections.

Mike Hedges

The chair of Unite’s London and eastern political committee has a long list of trade union endorsements, including his own TU and GMB, CWU, Usdaw, the Bakers’ Union, Aslef, the Fire Bridges’ Union and the TSSA, plus Momentum

Chris Ostrowski

Labour’s candidate in the seat in this summer general election, when he came second and increased the party’s share of the vote by 16 per cent, consigning the Lib Dems to a poor third.

Sucharita Seth

The activist and Labour Women’s Network supporter is known for campaigning across seats in north London.

Jocelynne Scutt

The Australian-born barrister is a Cambridge councillor who has won a series of accolades for her work on human rights cases.

