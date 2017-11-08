Labour’s NEC race: The full list of CLP nominations so far

The contest to win three new grassroots places on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) opened last month.

Candidates must win nominations from five constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to earn a place on the ballot.

Each CLP can make up to three nominations. Voting begins on November 30.

Gurinder Singh Josan

Finchley and Golders Green

Grantham and Stamford

Streatham

Vauxhall

Derby South

Ipswich

West Bromwich East

Leicester East

Great Grimsby

Maidenhead

Macclesfield

Tunbridge Wells

Lewisham East

Paisley

Newcastle-under-Lyme

The Wrekin

Surrey Heath

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire

Rochdale

Johanna Baxter

Finchley and Golders Green

Grantham and Stamford

Streatham

Vauxhall

Greenock and Inverclyde

Derby South

Ipswich

West Bromwich East

Dumbarton

Great Grimsby

Bexleyheath and Crayford

Stretford and Urmston

Lewisham East

Paisley

Newcastle-under-Lyme

The Wrekin

Strathkelvin and Bearsden

Cunninghame North

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire

Rochdale

Jarrow

Eddie Izzard

Finchley and Golders Green

Grantham and Stamford

Streatham

Vauxhall

Liverpool West Derby

Garston and Halewood

Greenock and Inverclyde

Derby South

Ipswich

West Bromwich East

Great Grimsby

Maidenhead

Tunbridge Wells

Bexleyheath and Crayford

Lewisham East

Paisley

Newcastle-under-Lyme

The Wrekin

Strathkelvin and Bearsden

Rochdale

Ogmore

Jon Lansman

Cites of London and Westminster

Chipping Barnet

Hornsey and Wood Green

Kensington

Tottenham

Nottingham East

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Birmingham Hodge Hill

Hartlepool

Luton North

Ashton-under-Lyne

Bolton West

Carmathen East and Dinefwr

Mansfield

Wakefield

Wirral West

Sheffield Hallam

West Ham

Crewe and Nantwich

Gower

Sheffield Heeley

Blyth Valley

Leyton and Wanstead

Mid-Bedfordshire

Sevenoaks

Chingford and Woodford Green

Dartford

Battersea

Boston and Skegness

Hendon

Weston-super-Mare

Bristol West

Dudley North

Crawley

Middlesborough South and East Cleveland

Redcar

Sefton Central

Worthing West

Exeter

Stretford and Urmston

Bradford East

Strathkelvin and Bearsden

East Devon

Yasmine Dar

Cites of London and Westminster

Chipping Barnet

Hornsey and Wood Green

Kensington

Tottenham

Nottingham East

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Birmingham Hodge Hill

Hartlepool

Ashton-under-Lyne

Bolton West

Carmathen East and Dinefwr

Mansfield

Wakefield

Wirral West

Sheffield Hallam

West Ham

Liverpool West Derby

Garston and Halewood

Greenock and Inverclyde

Crewe and Nantwich

Gower

Sheffield Heeley

Blyth Valley

Leyton and Wanstead

Mid-Bedfordshire

Broxtowe

Huddersfield

Leeds North East

Peterborough

Sevenoaks

Chingford and Woodford Green

Dartford

Battersea

Boston and Skegness

Hendon

Weston-super-Mare

Bristol West

Macclesfield

Dudley North

Crawley

Middlesborough South and East Cleveland

Redcar

Sefton Central

Worthing West

Exeter

Stretford and Urmston

Stockton South

Shipley

Bradford East

Kenilworth and Southam

East Devon



Rachel Garnham

Cites of London and Westminster

Chipping Barnet

Hornsey and Wood Green

Kensington

Tottenham

Nottingham East

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Birmingham Hodge Hill

Hartlepool

Ashton-under-Lyne

Bolton West

Carmathen East and Dinefwr

Mansfield

Wakefield

Wirral West

Sheffield Hallam

Liverpool West Derby

Garston and Halewood

Crewe and Nantwich

Gower

Sheffield Heeley

Blyth Valley

Leyton and Wanstead

Mid-Bedfordshire

Broxtowe

Huddersfield

Leeds North East

Peterborough

Sevenoaks

Chingford and Woodford Green

Dartford

Battersea

Boston and Skegness

Hendon

Weston-super-Mare

Bristol West

Macclesfield

Dudley North

Crawley

Middlesborough South and East Cleveland

Redcar

Sefton Central

Worthing West

Exeter

Stockton South

Bradford East

Kenilworth and Southam

Surrey Heath

East Devon

Nick Donovan

Unknown

Adam Mohammed

Unknown