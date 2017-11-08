Labour’s NEC race: The full list of CLP nominations so far
The contest to win three new grassroots places on Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) opened last month.
Candidates must win nominations from five constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to earn a place on the ballot.
Each CLP can make up to three nominations. Voting begins on November 30.
Gurinder Singh Josan
Finchley and Golders Green
Grantham and Stamford
Streatham
Vauxhall
Derby South
Ipswich
West Bromwich East
Leicester East
Great Grimsby
Maidenhead
Macclesfield
Tunbridge Wells
Lewisham East
Paisley
Newcastle-under-Lyme
The Wrekin
Surrey Heath
Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire
Rochdale
Johanna Baxter
Finchley and Golders Green
Grantham and Stamford
Streatham
Vauxhall
Greenock and Inverclyde
Derby South
Ipswich
West Bromwich East
Dumbarton
Great Grimsby
Bexleyheath and Crayford
Stretford and Urmston
Lewisham East
Paisley
Newcastle-under-Lyme
The Wrekin
Strathkelvin and Bearsden
Cunninghame North
Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire
Rochdale
Jarrow
Eddie Izzard
Finchley and Golders Green
Grantham and Stamford
Streatham
Vauxhall
Liverpool West Derby
Garston and Halewood
Greenock and Inverclyde
Derby South
Ipswich
West Bromwich East
Great Grimsby
Maidenhead
Tunbridge Wells
Bexleyheath and Crayford
Lewisham East
Paisley
Newcastle-under-Lyme
The Wrekin
Strathkelvin and Bearsden
Rochdale
Ogmore
Jon Lansman
Cites of London and Westminster
Chipping Barnet
Hornsey and Wood Green
Kensington
Tottenham
Nottingham East
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Birmingham Hodge Hill
Hartlepool
Luton North
Ashton-under-Lyne
Bolton West
Carmathen East and Dinefwr
Mansfield
Wakefield
Wirral West
Sheffield Hallam
West Ham
Crewe and Nantwich
Gower
Sheffield Heeley
Blyth Valley
Leyton and Wanstead
Mid-Bedfordshire
Sevenoaks
Chingford and Woodford Green
Dartford
Battersea
Boston and Skegness
Hendon
Weston-super-Mare
Bristol West
Dudley North
Crawley
Middlesborough South and East Cleveland
Redcar
Sefton Central
Worthing West
Exeter
Stretford and Urmston
Bradford East
Strathkelvin and Bearsden
East Devon
Yasmine Dar
Cites of London and Westminster
Chipping Barnet
Hornsey and Wood Green
Kensington
Tottenham
Nottingham East
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Birmingham Hodge Hill
Hartlepool
Ashton-under-Lyne
Bolton West
Carmathen East and Dinefwr
Mansfield
Wakefield
Wirral West
Sheffield Hallam
West Ham
Liverpool West Derby
Garston and Halewood
Greenock and Inverclyde
Crewe and Nantwich
Gower
Sheffield Heeley
Blyth Valley
Leyton and Wanstead
Mid-Bedfordshire
Broxtowe
Huddersfield
Leeds North East
Peterborough
Sevenoaks
Chingford and Woodford Green
Dartford
Battersea
Boston and Skegness
Hendon
Weston-super-Mare
Bristol West
Macclesfield
Dudley North
Crawley
Middlesborough South and East Cleveland
Redcar
Sefton Central
Worthing West
Exeter
Stretford and Urmston
Stockton South
Shipley
Bradford East
Kenilworth and Southam
East Devon
Rachel Garnham
Cites of London and Westminster
Chipping Barnet
Hornsey and Wood Green
Kensington
Tottenham
Nottingham East
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Birmingham Hodge Hill
Hartlepool
Ashton-under-Lyne
Bolton West
Carmathen East and Dinefwr
Mansfield
Wakefield
Wirral West
Sheffield Hallam
Liverpool West Derby
Garston and Halewood
Crewe and Nantwich
Gower
Sheffield Heeley
Blyth Valley
Leyton and Wanstead
Mid-Bedfordshire
Broxtowe
Huddersfield
Leeds North East
Peterborough
Sevenoaks
Chingford and Woodford Green
Dartford
Battersea
Boston and Skegness
Hendon
Weston-super-Mare
Bristol West
Macclesfield
Dudley North
Crawley
Middlesborough South and East Cleveland
Redcar
Sefton Central
Worthing West
Exeter
Stockton South
Bradford East
Kenilworth and Southam
Surrey Heath
East Devon
Nick Donovan
Unknown
Adam Mohammed
Unknown
