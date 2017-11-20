Left-wing slate tops table for elections to Labour’s ruling national executive

The Momentum-backed slate for elections to Labour’s ruling body received a major boost today when it scored a decisive victory in nominations by local parties.

Candidates from the group, which includes Momentum founding chair Jon Lansman, each racked up around twice the number of nominations as their rivals from the centre-left tradition, according to initial estimates following last night’s deadline for constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to register their support.

Three new reps will be elected to the national executive committee (NEC) as part of reforms agreed by Jeremy Corbyn and the committee itself.

All three contenders from the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance slate – Lansman, Manchester councillor Yasmine Dar and national policy forum representative Rachel Garnham – will now go forward to a members’ vote against Eddie Izzard, former NEC rep Johanna Baxter and Sikhs for Labour vice-chair Gurinder Singh Josan.

The CLGA slate is backed by Momentum and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy.

Izzard, Baxter and Josan describe themselves as independents and pro-diversity although they appear on the same website. They are expected to pick up votes from members opposed to Corbyn.

Izzard, the comedian and pro-EU campaigner, performed strongest of those candidates who are not from the Corbynista camp. He has avoided commenting on the Labour leadership.

Several other activists have made it on to the ballot paper but they are seen as outsiders.

The nomination figures were provided by Momentum but were not disputed by rivals.

The Labour Party has not published official nominations totals.

CLP nominations for Labour’s national executive

Yasmine Dar – 170.

Rachel Garnham – 155.

Jon Lansman – 148.

Eddie Izzard – 71.

Johanna Baxter – 69.

Gurinder Singh Josan – 54.

Sarah Taylor – six.

James Craigie – five.

Nick Donovan – five.

Others – 21.