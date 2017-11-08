Momentum slate pulls ahead in race for new places on Labour’s NEC

Labour’s left slate has established an early lead in nominations to win three new places on the party’s ruling body.

The three activists, led by Momentum founding chair Jon Lansman, have all notched up backing from more than 40 constituency Labour parties (CLPs).

Labour members will start voting later this month for the new CLP slots on the national executive committee (NEC).

Lansman is joined on the left-wing slate by Manchester councillor Yasmine Dar and national policy forum representative Rachel Garnham. They have all won backing from Momentum and the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance.

Estimates put together by various activists suggest Lansman has 41 CLP nominations; Dar 51; and Garnham 50.

The group’s main rivals are three activists from the centre-left tradition in comedian Eddie Izzard, Johanna Baxter, a former NEC rep, and Gurinder Singh Josan, vice-chair of Sikhs for Labour.

Izzard is thought to have secured 21 nominations, the same as Baxter, with Josan on 19.

Labour’s NEC race: The full list of CLP nominations so far